An awareness campaign by Election Commission has been flagged off in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Election Commisioner Satyabrata Sahoo, Chennai Corporation Commisioner J Radhakrishnan, and Chennai Commissioner of Police Sandip Rai Rathore were present during the event. The campaign aims to educate the public about the importance of voting and the operation of electronic voting machines. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission on Tour of States To Review Preparations for General Polls.

Election Commission Flags Off Awareness Campaign in Chennai

