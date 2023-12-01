An Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Ankit Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu on Friday, November 1. The accused, along with his team of ED officers had allegedly been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case with the ED. DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) officials caught him with Rs 20 lakhs cash in Dindigul and also held search at the ED Office in Madurai. Further investigation in the matter is underway. ED Officials Arrested in Rajasthan: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Two Officers of Enforcement Directorate for Demanding Bribe (Watch Video).

ED Officer Caught Accepting Rs 20 Lakh Bribe in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | ED officer Ankit Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs from a doctor in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. He along with his team of ED officers had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in… pic.twitter.com/iiTP8IqPXy — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

