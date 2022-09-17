Police in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu arrested a shopkeeper and a leader of the OBC Konar community for allegedly denying eatables to Dalit schoolkids. In the video which has gone viral on social media, the shopkeeper refused to sell any kinds of eatables to a group of students and said the village authorities imposed a restriction against selling anything to residents belonging to a particular street. Police have now arrested the shopkeeper, identified as Maheshwaran. He also asked the students to go home and inform their families about the restriction. The police have also sealed his shop now.

Tamil Nadu | FIR registered after a video went viral of a shopkeeper in Tenkasi district denying eatables to school children citing their caste The shop has been sealed. Two people including the shop owner have been arrested: Tenkasi Collector P Akash pic.twitter.com/x3dqEnczNG — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

