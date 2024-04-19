Across various constituencies in India, polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being held on Friday, April 19. As people are exercising their right to vote in various Lok Sabha seats, an extremely powerful depiction of ‘festival of democracy’ has emerged from the state of Tamil Nadu. In the southern state’s Reddiyarchatram region, a 102-year-old woman reached the polling booth to cast her vote in in Dindigul district. A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on X, and is currently doing rounds on social media. Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Living Woman, Casts Her Vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Election at Polling Booth in Nagpur (Watch Video).

102-Year-Old Woman Cast Her Vote in Dindigul

#WATCH | Dindigul, Tamil Nadu: A 102-year-old lady cast her vote at Reddiyarchatram in Dindigul district. pic.twitter.com/zMa4589MAV — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

