Tamil Nadu State BJP chief and Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Annamalai demanded re-election at several places in the region on Friday, April 19, 2024. In conversation with news agency ANI, Annamalai said, "We saw complaints from a large number of voters on their names being missing from the voters' list. This happened in many places. We are demanding re-poll in places where the names of a large number of voters were missing.” We have a doubt that there was some political interference because the names of a large number of BJP caders were missing from the voters list, he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From BJP's K Annamalai in Coimbatore to DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Thoothukudi, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Demands Re-poll in Several Places in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu | State BJP chief and Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Annamalai says, "We saw complaints from a large number of voters on their names being missing from the voters' list. This happened in many places. We are demanding re-poll in places where the names of…

