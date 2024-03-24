During a roadshow in Theni on Sunday, March 24, in support of DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi. Stalin questioned the frequency of Modi's visits to Tamil Nadu, stating, "How many times have PM Modi come to Tamil Nadu in these ten years? Whenever he comes, he talks about Tamil pride and Thirukkural, but they have taken away our language rights." He further criticised the BJP for allegedly attempting to introduce the family education program through new education policies. Udhayanidhi Stalin Gets Bengaluru Court Summons Over 'Sanatana Dharma' Remark.

DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's Roadshow in Theni

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin holds roadshow in support of DMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan in Theni During the roadshow, he said, " How many times have PM Modi come to Tamil Nadu in these ten years? Whenever he comes, he talks about Tamil… pic.twitter.com/ccVvvKCM5Y — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

