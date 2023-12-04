Amidst the relentless downpour triggered by Cyclone Michaung, Chennai grapples with severe waterlogging, disrupting normal life in various city areas. In a striking display of the impact, an ambulance navigates through waterlogged streets, emphasising the urgency and difficulties faced in essential services. Torrential downpours have led to extensive waterlogging, affecting various parts of Chennai and bringing the city to a standstill. Cyclone Michaung to Land in Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall in Chennai Causes Massive Waterlogging in Several Parts of City (Watch Videos).

Ambulance Wades Through Waterlogged Street in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Amid heavy rainfall, severe water logging witnessed in Chennai city. pic.twitter.com/eyXfFjpuHf — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

