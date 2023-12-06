A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from the streets of Chennai. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a dog was seen wading across a flooded street to seek shelter on the steps of a building. Parts of Chennai remain inundated after heavy rainfall caused by the Michaung cyclone lashed the city on Monday. Residents grappled with stagnant water and daily life was thrown out of gear after the rains. The animals have been the worst affected due to the severe waterlogging around the city. Amid all these, the Tamil Nadu government has sought an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore against the damage across the state. Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

Dog Wades Through Water To Seek Shelter:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A dog swims through the flooded street in Chennai, to find a shelter (Visuals from Arumbakkam) pic.twitter.com/5CZm8sDXiP — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)