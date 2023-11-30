Incessant and heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, has led to widespread waterlogging in various areas. The video shared by the news agency ANI particularly shows the Arumbakkam area witnessing severe waterlogging due to the continuous downpour. Local residents face difficulties navigating through submerged streets. The Meteorological Centre has issued a forecast for moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain across the state. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm, Lightning and Moderate Rainfall Likely Over These Places Today, Says Meteorological Centre.

Arumbakkam Submerged

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Incessant heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Chennai. Visuals from Arumbakkam area of the city. pic.twitter.com/f7t8OSpP66 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

