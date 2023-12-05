Severe flooding engulfs parts of Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc, forcing residents in West Tambaram CTO colony and Sasivaradhan Nagar areas to navigate their inundated streets using boats. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are conducting rescue operations, having already saved approximately 20 individuals from the rising waters. Pammal witnesses residents wading through chest-deep waters, reflecting the city's dire waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Shocking visuals capture not only human struggles but also the plight of cattle navigating deep floodwaters in the affected areas. Cyclone Michaung Update: 8 People Died, Subways, Roads Closed in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin Inspects Relief Camps in Chennai (Watch Videos).

Boats Navigate Chennai Streets

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Flood-like situation persists in West Tambaram CTO colony and Sasivaradhan Nagar area of Chennai, people use boats pic.twitter.com/YWRdhXHfvE — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Emergency Rescues in West Tambaram CTO Colony

#WATCH | Rathna Kumar, Sub Inspector, NDRF says, "We have been doing rescue operations since yesterday night...we got a call today and came here around 6 am, till now we have rescued around 20 people, and there are still more people who need to be rescued...district… https://t.co/BVaO72iqb9 pic.twitter.com/knLcSonWBc — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Sasivaradhan Nagar Submerged

#WATCH | Gunasekaran, a resident of Sasivaradhan Nagar area says, " I have been living in this area since 2017...every year we face this issue, we need a solution...first floor of our house is submerged....govt must take proper action...I have been rescued by NDRF...there are… https://t.co/BVaO72iqb9 pic.twitter.com/CGLLLjhqxB — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Pammal Residents Wading Through Chest-Deep Waters

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | People wade through chest-deep waters in Pammal areas of Chennai as the city faces massive waterlogging and flood-like situations. #Michaungcyclone pic.twitter.com/XSXVWP9pdl — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Cattle wade through deep waters as Chennai city faces massive waterlogging and flood-like situations. Visuals from Pammal.#Michaungcyclone pic.twitter.com/Qca7NzJ6CH — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Chembarambakkam Residents Awaiting Rescue

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Buildings near Chembarambakkam in Chennai inundated due to heavy rainfall and subsequent rainfall of lakes and rivers.#Michaungcyclone pic.twitter.com/TIBOBXuzys — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Visuals from Arumbakkam Area

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Chennai city continues to face massive waterlogging triggered due to heavy rain in wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung that is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today. Visuals from… pic.twitter.com/bY5iwNa2T4 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

