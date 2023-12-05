Severe flooding engulfs parts of Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc, forcing residents in West Tambaram CTO colony and Sasivaradhan Nagar areas to navigate their inundated streets using boats. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are conducting rescue operations, having already saved approximately 20 individuals from the rising waters. Pammal witnesses residents wading through chest-deep waters, reflecting the city's dire waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Shocking visuals capture not only human struggles but also the plight of cattle navigating deep floodwaters in the affected areas. Cyclone Michaung Update: 8 People Died, Subways, Roads Closed in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin Inspects Relief Camps in Chennai (Watch Videos).

Boats Navigate Chennai Streets

Emergency Rescues in West Tambaram CTO Colony

Sasivaradhan Nagar Submerged

Pammal Residents Wading Through Chest-Deep Waters

Chembarambakkam Residents Awaiting Rescue 

Visuals from Arumbakkam Area

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)