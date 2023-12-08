A car plunged into the Coleroon River, near Samayapuram No 1 tollgate on Trichy National Highway in Tamil Nadu today, December 8, claiming the lives of a man and a woman. A distressing video shared by a news agency captures the aftermath, revealing a small crowd gathered around the accident site. An ambulance was seen on the scene, transporting the victims' bodies. Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Crushed to Death by Crane in Coimbatore, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Car Plunges Into River Near Tamil Nadu Tollgate

VIDEO | A man and a woman were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into Coleroon river earlier today. The incident took place near Samayapuram No.1 tollgate on Trichy National Highway, #TamilNadu. pic.twitter.com/qFJhvt9LKw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

