In Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, a heartwarming incident occurred on Monday, February 12, as a dolphin trapped in a fisherman's net was rescued and released back into the sea in Valinokkam. The fisherman, displaying remarkable compassion, ensured the safe return of the dolphin to its natural habitat. Video footage shared by the news agency ANI shows the collaborative efforts of the fishermen to release the dolphin back into the sea. Dolphin Starved To Death As Bottle Ring Hung On Its Muzzle, Disturbing Photo Will Leave You Heartbroken.

Valinokkam Fisherman Releases Dolphin

#WATCH | Ramanathapuram: A Dolphin caught in a fisherman's net was released back safely into the sea in Valinokkam. pic.twitter.com/gdG3HVQmSR — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)