The Chennai Regional Meteorology Department on Thursday, November 23, said in the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was witnessed in many places. Speaking to news agency ANI, Director Balachandran said, "We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved." He also said that 45 places recorded heavy rainfall while eight areas recorded very heavy rain. On the other hand, two places recorded extremely heavy rainfall. Forecasting weather, he said that light to moderate rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry for the next two to three days. "Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore. If any change is there, we will continue to monitor and inform you," he added. Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday Declared in All Schools Today in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari Districts Due To Heavy Downpour.

Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Chennai, Tami Nadu: Chennai Regional Meteorology Department Director Balachandran says, "... Last 24 hours heavy rainfall were there in many places... We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved... About 45… pic.twitter.com/ypOulYNw4O — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

