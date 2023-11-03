The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over many places in Tamil Nadu, while five districts are expected to witness heavy rains. Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, November 3, Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran said, " Heavy rainfall is expected over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu". Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur in other districts, including Puducherry and Karaikal, while Chennai is likely to witness periodic showers, added the deputy general of (RMC). Tamil Nadu Government Announces 4% Increase in DA for State Government Employees, Teachers and Pensioners.

Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Many Places in Tamil Nadu, Predicts Weather Agency:

#WATCH | On trough over the Bay of Bengal, Dr. S. Balachandran, Dy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai says, "Heavy rainfall is expected over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate… pic.twitter.com/Dj74RvPTSn — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

