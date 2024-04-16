A viral video on social media shows black magic rituals allegedly performed near former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao's house in Hyderabad. The 48-second video clip shows items such as lemons, a small toy, and a red scarf found near KCR's house in the city. The alleged black magic rituals video comes ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, which will begin on Friday, April 19. KCR Mortgaged Self-respect of BRS Activists to BJP: Revanth Reddy.

Black Magic Rituals Performed Near KCR's House

Reports of someone performing some #BlackMagic rituals near home of former #TelanganaCM #KCR in #Hyderabad; who performed, who/ what it targetted is not known pic.twitter.com/Od1SmZGVQI — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 16, 2024

