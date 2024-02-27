Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with ministers launched "LPG Cylinder at Rs 500" in the state today, February 27. The Congress leader also launched a "free domestic power supply up to 200 units" for the white ration card holders, under Mahalakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes at the Secretariat. The two schemes are part of the six poll guarantees made by the Congress party in the state. Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi To Launch Two Schemes of State Government on February 27, Announces CM Revanth Reddy.

LPG Cylinder at Rs 500 in Telangana

Telangana CM #RevanthReddy, along with ministers launches 'LPG Cylinder at ₹500' and 'free domestic power supply up to 200 units' Schemes for the white ration card holders, under #Mahalakshmi and #GruhaJyothi schemes at Secretariat.#FreeElectricity #Telangana #LPGcylinder pic.twitter.com/MsdvAUEmY3 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 27, 2024

