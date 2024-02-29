In a heroic act in Telangana's Karimnagar district, a policeman saved the life of a farmer who had consumed pesticides by carrying him for two kilometres to the hospital. The incident occurred in Betigal village of Veenavanka Mandal, where Kurra Suresh drank insecticide following a quarrel at home. After farmers noticed him in distress in the fields, they informed 100 emergency services. Blue Court staff member Jayapal found Suresh unconscious on the ground and carried him across the ridges of the fields to Jammikunta Hospital, where he received treatment and was saved. Telangana Hit-And-Run Video: Speeding BMW Rams Into GHMC Employee's Bike After Losing Control in Hyderabad; Terrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Cop Saves Farmer's Life

