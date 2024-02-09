In a tragic road accident in the Hyderabad region of Telangana on Thursday, February 8, an 8-year-old boy was run over by a delivery lorry. The incident took place while the minor was walking on the roadside along with his mother. The boy reportedly succumbed to the injuries and died at the spot. The horrifying accident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed nearby, and is currently doing rounds on the internet. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Three-Year-Old Girl Run Over by Car While Playing Outside Apartment in Bellandur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Delivery Lorry Runs Over 8-Year-Old Boy in Hyderabad

Horrific: An 8-yr old boy run over by a DCM lorry, which was parked in negligent manner, without applying the #handbrake & suddenly moved forward and crushed him, who was walking with her mother on road side near IG Statue at Old #Alwal in #Hyderabad .#RoadSafety #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/uwa2XlRpLX — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)