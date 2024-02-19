A blast occurred at a scan energy company in Kondurg mandal of Rangareddy district on Monday, injuring three workers. The explosion, which happened around 4 pm, was reportedly caused by a short circuit in the battery room of the company. The injured workers suffered burns and were rushed to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. Krishna, the sub-inspector of Kondurg police station, said that a case would be registered in the incident and an investigation would be initiated. Mass Killing of Dogs in Telangana: FIR Registered Against Macherla Village Sarpanch, Village Secretary and Others for Allegedly Poisoning 70 Canines.

Telangana Factory Blast

#WATCH | Telangana | Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Kondurg, Rangareddy district. All the injured were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar. A case will be registered in the incident: Krishna, Sub Inspector, Kondurg… pic.twitter.com/ZkdHaCKqyM — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

