A fire broke out at an apartment in Quthbullapur, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, last night. The Hyderabad Fire Control Room confirmed the incident and reported that there were no casualties. Thanks to the swift response of the fire department, the fire was brought under control before it could cause any significant damage or harm to the residents. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is likely to be carried out to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Mira Bhayandar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Slums of Azad Nagar Area, Video Shows Raging Flames and Thick Smoke.

Telangana Fire

#WATCH | Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana: A fire broke out at an apartment in Quthbullapur yesterday night. No casualties, fire was brought under control: Hyderabad Fire Control Room pic.twitter.com/NtOgKDTqH3 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)