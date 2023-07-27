Torrential rains have caused widespread devastation, bringing life to a standstill in Telangana. The heavy downpours continued on Thursday, leading to overflowing streams, washing away roads, and even causing damage to a part of a bridge. Additionally, several highways were submerged, disrupting traffic in various areas of the state. The situation has resulted in significant challenges for the affected communities. The authorities are on high alert. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the intensity of Telangana rains. Telangana School Holiday Update: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on July 28 in View of Incessant Heavy Rainfall Across State.

Extreme Flood Situation in Moranchapalle village after Historic 600mm+ Rainfall during 24hrs in Jayashankar - Bhupalpally district of Telangana At Morancha on the Bhupalpally - Parakal main road , water is flowing at a height of about 15 feet pic.twitter.com/EVrl35rstp — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 27, 2023

#Hyderabad: #Telangana government has put the entire state administration on high alert in view of the incessant rains that have been lashing the state during the last couple of days.#HyderabadRains #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/vXgnOwrdv0 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 27, 2023

The Kazipet Railway station looks like a stream and a train floating on water. After heavy rains, huge water entered on the railway tracks at the #KazipetRailwayStation.#Kazipet #TelanganaRains#TelanganaFloods #Floods#HeavyRains pic.twitter.com/Aja4vjGawj — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 27, 2023

