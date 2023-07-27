Torrential rains have caused widespread devastation, bringing life to a standstill in Telangana. The heavy downpours continued on Thursday, leading to overflowing streams, washing away roads, and even causing damage to a part of a bridge. Additionally, several highways were submerged, disrupting traffic in various areas of the state. The situation has resulted in significant challenges for the affected communities. The authorities are on high alert. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the intensity of Telangana rains. Telangana School Holiday Update: All Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut on July 28 in View of Incessant Heavy Rainfall Across State.

Telangana Flood Videos

Telangana Flood Video

Telangana Floods

Telangana Flood

