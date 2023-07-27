Incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of Telangana. On Thursday, news agency ANI shared a video in which water is seen flowing over a part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu due to incessant rainfall in the city. A four-wheeler was seen stuck on the flooded bridge in Mulugu. The flooded NH-163 bridge made travel difficult for commuters amid heavy rains. All schools and colleges are closed today in Telangana. The heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in some districts and hit road transport. Lakes, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing. Telangana Rains: Two-Day Holiday Declared in All Schools and Colleges Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Water Flows Over Part of NH-163 Bridge in Telangana's Mulugu:

#WATCH | Telangana: Commuters face trouble as water flows over a part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu, due to rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/1Ih7meUQoa — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

