Multiple videos going viral on social media show girl students of Malla Reddy University in Telangana's Maisammaguda staging a protest after insects were found in the food of the hostel. The incident was confirmed by Congress leader Venkat Balmoor, who requested the authorities to take cognisance of the issue, investigate it and take necessary action. Pictures and videos going viral show insects in the women's hostel food of Malla Reddy University in Maisammaguda. The videos also showed the students staging a protest against the hostel and the university's management. Student Attempts Suicide in Hyderabad: Anurag University Student Jumps off Second Floor After Being Insulted and Beaten for Not Getting Haircut (See Pic and Videos).

Student's Stage Protest

The girl #Students of #MallaReddyUniversity, Maisammaguda, outskirts of #Hyderabad, of BRS MLA and former minister, Malla Reddy, staged a protest at the campus, after allegedly worms/insects found in the food, which served to them in hostel.#Telangana #MallaReddy pic.twitter.com/Lc9mSdGLIi — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 8, 2024

Insects Found in Women’s Hostel Food

It was brought to my notice that earlier today, insects were found in the women's hostel food of Malla Reddy University, Maisammaguda. The girl students staged a protest condemning the management for neglecting the food safety measures. Requesting the concerned authorities to… pic.twitter.com/IC3kOm4PWV — Venkat Balmoor (@VenkatBalmoor) February 7, 2024

