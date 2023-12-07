On Thursday, December 7, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, Anumula Revanth Reddy, took oath as the Chief Minister of State at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Congress' Dalit face in the state, Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka has been sworn in as Reddy's deputy. Check full list of ministers who took oath today as ministers in Revanth Reddy's cabinet. Revanth Reddy Sworn In as New Telangana CM, Dalit Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Takes Oath as Deputy CM (Watch Videos).

Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana

#WATCH | Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad's LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/TBtZRE0YQD — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Bhatti Vikramarka Takes Oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana

#WATCH | Bhatti Vikramarka takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KDgIJFdlaW — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad | Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao inducted into the Telangana cabinet led by CM Revanth Reddy pic.twitter.com/bD9pWE3coR — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, PPonnam Prabhakar, Surekha Konda and Anasuya Seethakka Take Oath as Ministers in Telangana Cabinet

Hyderabad | Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, PPonnam Prabhakar, Surekha Konda and Anasuya Seethakka take oath as ministers in Telangana cabinet pic.twitter.com/nMOMxA9ITt — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu Take Oath as Telangana Ministers

Hyderabad | Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu take oath as Telangana ministers pic.twitter.com/qiD6fNU9hS — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

