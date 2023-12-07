On Thursday, December 7, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, Anumula Revanth Reddy, took oath as the Chief Minister of State at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Congress' Dalit face in the state, Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka has been sworn in as Reddy's deputy. Check full list of ministers who took oath today as ministers in Revanth Reddy's cabinet. Revanth Reddy Sworn In as New Telangana CM, Dalit Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Takes Oath as Deputy CM (Watch Videos).

Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana

Bhatti Vikramarka Takes Oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana

Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao  

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, PPonnam Prabhakar, Surekha Konda and Anasuya Seethakka Take Oath as Ministers in Telangana Cabinet

Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu Take Oath as Telangana Ministers

 

