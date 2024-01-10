In a move to fulfil its pre-election promise, the Congress government is preparing to take over existing crop loans amounting to Rs 32,000 crore from approximately 30 lakh farmers. The plan is to waive off crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer. A special corporation will be established for this purpose. The finance department has already initiated discussions with bankers. The bankers have agreed to transfer the Rs 32,000 crore crop loan dues to the crop loan waiver corporation, on the condition that the corporation has a viable income and repayment capacity. The Revanth Reddy led state government has proposed a plan to divert a portion of the revenue from stamps and registrations, excise, and commercial tax departments to the corporation. This revenue will be used to repay the loans to banks through monthly EMIs of Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore over the next five years. Telangana Govt Announces Rs 1 Lakh Financial Assistance Scheme for Minorities (Watch Video).

Telangana Government to Take Over Existing Crop Loans

Great news for the farmers has come! The government will take over Rs 32,000 crores of existing crop loans belonging to an estimated 30 lakh farmers. A special corporation is expected to be set up in this regard. pic.twitter.com/FhQW29oIcG — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)