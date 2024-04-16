A student studying at the IIIT Basara in the Nirmal district of Telangana hanged himself to death inside his hostel room on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. According to reports, his peers found his body hanging from the ceiling fan in his room and informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Picchuka Arviercrowding in Train: Man Shares Video of Packed Sleeper Coach With Passengers Sitting on Floor, Indian Railways Responds After Post Goes Viral">Overcrowding in Train: Man Shares Video of Packed Sleeper Coach With Passengers Sitting on Floor, Indian Railways Responds After Post Goes Viral
Telangana: IIIT Basara Student Hangs Himself to Death in Hostel Room, Probe Launched (Watch Video)
The police recovered the body of the student and a probe has been initiated in the matter, however, the cause of the suicide remains unknown.
