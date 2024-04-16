Telangana: IIIT Basara Student Hangs Himself to Death in Hostel Room, Probe Launched (Watch Video)

A student studying at the IIIT Basara in the Nirmal district of Telangana hanged himself to death inside his hostel room on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. According to reports, his peers found his body hanging from the ceiling fan in his room and informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Picchuka Arvind, a native of the Bandarupalli region in the Siddipet district. The police recovered the body of the student and a probe has been initiated in the matter, however, the cause of the suicide remains unknown. Assam Student Suicide: IIT Guwahati Student Hangs Himself to Death in Hostel Room, Suicide Note Recovered.

IIIT Basara Student Hangs Himself to Death in Hostel Room

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)