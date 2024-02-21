A devotee who suffered a heart attack while in the queue for Medaram Jatara was rescued by the rescue personnel in Telangana on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The rescue personnel immediately responded, administered artificial respiration, and then shifted him to the local hospital. His condition is now reportedly stable. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi: Man Collapses on Road After Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life By Giving CPR (Watch Video).

Man Suffering From Heart Attack Rescued in Telangana

