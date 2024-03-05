Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Sangareddy and dedicated Hyderabad’s Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Centre to the nation on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. While addressing the event, PM Modi said, “In the last 10 years, the central government has been working to take Telangana to new heights. Yesterday, from Adilabad, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores. Today, I am in Sangareddy to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crores.” PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Becoming Pakistan's Prime Minister.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects in Sangareddy

#WATCH | Sangareddy, Telangana | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of several development projects and dedicates to the nation the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) Centre in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ED9r3GKokx — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

#WATCH | Sangareddy, Telangana | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "In the last 10 years, the central government has been working to take Telangana to new heights. Yesterday, from Adilabad, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs… pic.twitter.com/OendUlVSuY — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

