Govardhan and Venkat Kumar, two police personnel of the bomb disposal unit, immediately responded after spotting a woman named Yadamma lying unconscious on the roadside. The cops performed CPR on the woman and saved her life in the Mahbubnagar region of the state. The woman was later shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Telangana: Man Collapses Due to Sudden Heart Attack, Cop Saves His Life by Giving CPR in Dummapeta (Watch Video).

Police Officers Perform CPR on Woman, Save Her Life

