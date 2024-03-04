Five people lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kothkota police station in Telangana's Wanaparthy district on Monday, March 4. The victims were travelling from Bellary to Hyderabad when the accident took place. The car they were traveling in veered off the road and collided with a tree, resulting in the casualties. Sub-Inspector Manjunath Reddy of the Kothakota police station confirmed the incident and mentioned that a case had been registered in connection with the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination as investigations into the cause of the accident continue. Telangana Road Accident Video: 12 Injured As TSRTC Bus Collides With Oil Tanker in Hanumakonda.

Five Dead, Six Injured in Telangana Road Accident

Telangana | Five people died and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district. They were going to Hyderabad from Bellary. A case has been registered regarding the incident. Bodies sent to PME: Manjunath Reddy, Sub-Inspector… — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

5 persons including 3 children of a family were killed, while 4 others were injured seriously when a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in #Wanaparthy dist, in early today, while traveling from #Bellary to #Hyderabad#CarAccident #RoadSafety#RoadAccident #Telangana pic.twitter.com/dOwFKivmNO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 4, 2024

