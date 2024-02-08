In a shocking incident that unfolded in Telangana's Nirmal district, a jilted lover hacked his 20-year-old girlfriend to death in broad daylight for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident took place on Thursday, February 8 on the Khanapur Shivajinagar main road. As per reports, the victim identified as Alekhya was stabbed with an axe while she was returning home. The sister-in-law and nephew of the victim also sustained injuries while trying to save her from the attack. The accused Srikanth fled the spot after committing the crime. Telangana Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death by Miscreants in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Jilted Lover Hacks Girlfriend To Death in Telangana:

