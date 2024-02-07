The Telangana State Aviation Academy on Wednesday, February 7, signed an MoU with ISRO's National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC). As per the news agency PTI, Telangana State Aviation Academy signed the MoU with NRSC for advanced training of drone pilots. The Mou was signed in the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and ISRO chief S Somnath in Hyderabad today. Vyommitra: ISRO’s Woman Robot Astronaut Set for Solo Space Mission Ahead of Gaganyaan, Here’s All You Need to Know.

Telangana State Aviation Academy Signs MoU with NRSC

VIDEO | Telangana State Aviation Academy signed MoU with ISRO's National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) for advanced training of drone pilots in the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) and ISRO chief S Somnath in Hyderabad earlier today. pic.twitter.com/3j0vMAgLFy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2024

