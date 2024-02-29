Telangana Teacher Recruitment Drive: CM Revanth Reddy Releases Mega DSC Notification for 11,062 Vacancies (See Pics and Video)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Education Department officials released a Mega DSC notification on Thursday, February 29. The Telangana Government has issued this notification to fill 11,062 teacher posts, marking a significant recruitment drive in the education sector. New Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Fulfills First Promise, Takes Down Iron Barricades in Front of Chief Minister’s Office in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

CM Revanth Reddy Releases Mega DSC Notification

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)