Telangana Teacher Recruitment Drive: CM Revanth Reddy Releases Mega DSC Notification for 11,062 Vacancies (See Pics and Video)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Education Department officials released a Mega DSC notification on Thursday, February 29.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 29, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Education Department officials released a Mega DSC notification on Thursday, February 29. The Telangana Government has issued this notification to fill 11,062 teacher posts, marking a significant recruitment drive in the education sector. New Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Fulfills First Promise, Takes Down Iron Barricades in Front of Chief Minister’s Office in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

CM Revanth Reddy Releases Mega DSC Notification 

