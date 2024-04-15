In a shocking incident in Telangana, a woman allegedly killed a snake after the reptile bit her in Mukunurupalem village, Mulugu district. Multiple videos of the woman identified as Santhamma have gone viral on social media. As per a user on X, Santhamma, a resident of Mukunurupalem village, Mulugu-Venkatapuram mandal, was bitten by a snake while she was doing employment guarantee work. Unsure about the snake, Santhamma killed the reptile and later took it to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital who were shocked to see the snake said that the snake was poisonous. Frustrated by Government Officials’ Inaction, Family Releases Snake in GHMC Office in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Woman Kills Snake in Telangana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)