In an official order released on Wednesday, December 13 the Government of Telangana confirmed that Praja Bhavan, formerly named Pragati Bhavan won't be home to the newly elected Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It will instead be allotted as the official residence to the new deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. The residence had earlier functioned as the official residence of the Chief Minister during KCR's tenure. Revanth Reddy Sworn In as New Telangana CM, Dalit Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Takes Oath as Deputy CM (Watch Videos).

Praja Bhavan Allotted To Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu:

#PragatiBhavan, now #PrajaBhavan, once famous as official residence of #TelanganaCM, will not be home to @revanth_anumula; instead it is being allotted to #TelanganaDeputyCM @BhattiCLP as #NewTelanganaCM #RevanthReddy has said he would continue at his own home pic.twitter.com/LhQAxLvfLF — vanaja morla (@MorlaVanaja) December 13, 2023

