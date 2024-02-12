A brawl between two youths over an old feud led to a tense situation in the Thange Ali area of Bhiwandi city in Thane on Monday when one of them fired an air gun in the air. The sound of the gunshots caused panic among the locals, who thought it was a real firearm. Some brave young men managed to snatch the gun from the shooter and prevent further violence, but the area remained gripped by fear for some time. The Nizampur police arrived at the scene and arrested the youths involved in the fight. They also seized the gun, which they later discovered was a fake one. The police breathed a sigh of relief after finding out that the gun was not a lethal weapon but an air gun that shoots pellets. The police confiscated the air gun and registered a case against the youths for creating a public nuisance. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing the chaos and confusion caused by the fake gun.

Youth Fires Air Gun in Public

