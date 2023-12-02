In an unfortunate incident, the body of a 62-year-old unidentified man was found in the Retibandar Creek in Thane today, December 2. As per news agency ANI, the senior citizen's body was found in the Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in Thane's Kalwa area. Soon after the incident came to light, Napoli police officers reached the spot and took out the body. Later, they sent the body for post-mortem. Thane Shocker: Body of 18-Year-Old Boy Found Hanging from Tree, Father Suspects Murder.

Body Found in Retibandar Creek in Thane

The body of a 62-year-old unidentified man was found in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in Kalwa area of Thane. Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took out the body and sent it for post-mortem: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/U5wV9WxDpJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

