A horrifying incident unfolded on the streets of Thane as two young men attacked towing employees with knives for hauling a two-wheeler near Mumbra Railway Station. A video that has gone viral on social media showed the culprits chasing the tow truck operator down the streets. They hurled abuses at the staff members and vandalised the tow truck as well. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the offenders climbed onto the towing truck, unloaded the vehicle. When Santosh Roy, one of the employees attempted to intervene, the accused Danish ran a two-wheeler over the feet, resulting in severe injuries. Subsequently, the accused waved a knife and tried to assault the employees. An FIR has been registered at Mumbra Police Station against Danish and his accomplice under various sections of IPC and search for both the accused are underway. Thane Shocker: Food Supplier Arrested for Molesting Students on School Trip, Parents Demand Action Against Principal on CP Goenka International School (Watch Video).

Thane Viral Video:

