Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, S Murasoli, a DMK candidate from the Thanjavur parliamentary constituency, sought votes by cycling in the Thanjavur city area. A video shared by news agency ANI shows S Murasoli also serving "herbal soup" to the people during the election campaign. Notably, all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran Eyes Another Term in Chennai Central Against BJP’s Vinoj Selvam.

DMK Candidates Serves Herbal Soup

