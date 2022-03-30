A burqa-clad woman hurled a petrol bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Tuesday. The entire sequence was caught on CCTV cameras. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. "She will be arrested soon," he added.

Check Tweet:

The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/Wtj5zSvNOf — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

