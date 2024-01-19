In a shocking incident in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, locals took matters into their own hands after a man allegedly committed theft under the influence of ganja. The accused reportedly stole ten thousand rupees from a cool drink shop in Wholesale Market Gully just two days prior. Returning to the same area, he was caught in the act by residents, who promptly apprehended him and handed him over to the Chitakbadi police. Theft Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Unidentified Thieves Steal Ornaments from Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Shamirpet, Video Surfaces.

Theft Under Ganja Influence

