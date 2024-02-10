Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, on Saturday, February 10, voiced concerns over the state's tax allocation, stating, "The increase in tax to Kerala is only 8.8 times, indicating a sharp decline in percentage compared to other states. The reduction is huge." He underscored the magnitude of the reduction, pointing out that many other states are also raising similar concerns about the allocation discrepancy. Video: Youth Congress Workers Protest Against Kerala Budget 2023, Show Black Flags to CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Convoy.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal Raises Concerns Over State's Tax Allocation

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal says, "You have to look at the percentage of money given to other states and the percentage given to Kerala...The increase in tax to Kerala is only 8.8 times, which means that there is a sharp decline...The… pic.twitter.com/jfe3E8U1f5 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)