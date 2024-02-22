The AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre was launched by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday, February 22, 2024, on the Supreme Court's grounds. In an interview with the news agency ANI, Chief Justice Chandrachud gave a first-hand account of how AYUSH—Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy—helped him fight COVID-19 and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him. “I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke out. The prime minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realise that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all”, CJI Chandrachud said. I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The second and third time when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all, he added. CJI DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre at Premises of Supreme Court, Says ‘I Am Proponent of Ayurveda and Holistic Lifestyle’.

CJI DY Chandrachud Recalls PM Narendra Modi’s Call

#WATCH | Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud says, "I have been associated with AYUSH since covid broke. I had a really bad attack with covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realize that you are not in… pic.twitter.com/l0RmYj4ZG9 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

