Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, March 2, spoke about ED summons saying that his stand has always been that ED summons are illegal. "I have written to them (ED) many times but they have not responded. I have written that I am not hiding anything and am ready to answer all your questions and you can ask through video conferencing. This is my right." The Delhi CM further said that there is no demand from him but also said that they can telecast the (questioning) live if they want. 'Kejriwal Is Doing ABCD’: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Attacks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Over His Reply to ED Summons (Watch Video).

ED Summons Are Illegal

#WATCH | On ED summons, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "My stand has always been that ED summons are illegal. I have written to them (ED) many times but they have not responded...I have written that I am not hiding anything and am ready to answer all your questions and you can… pic.twitter.com/Ew4JiY1X3H — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)