In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed questions regarding his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Amethi or Raebareli. Responding to a reporter’s question, Gandhi said, “This is BJP’s question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC.” Amethi used be a congress stronghold till 2019, when Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi by 55120 votes. Congress' First Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out? Sources Say, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Wayanad.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

