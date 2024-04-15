In a remarkable display of predatory prowess, a video from Ranthambore National Park has captured the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and gone viral on social media platforms. The footage showcases the famed tigress, Riddhi, alongside her cubs, engaging in the rare act of consuming a crocodile they had reportedly hunted within the park's boundaries. The incident echoes a historical event involving Riddhi's grandmother, who was once documented making a similar kill of a 14-foot-long crocodile. Tigers Fight Video: 'Veera' and 'Bhela' Get Into Fierce Battle Over Territory in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Tiger Eats Crocodile Video

Famous Ranthambore Tigress Riddhi and her three cubs hunt a crocodile in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park & Tiger Reserve. Quite a rare kill to witness in the Park. Riddhi’s Grandmother Machli had famously hunted a 14 feet crocodile once. Riddhi is Queen of Ranthambore now. pic.twitter.com/BjC25GHDHM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 14, 2024

