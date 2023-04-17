In view of tiger terror in Uttarakhand, the Pauri Garhwal district administration has imposed a curfew in dozens of villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils. The curfew has been imposed in the two tehsils of Pauri Garhwal district from 7 pm to 6 am. Besides villages, schools and Anganwadi centres of the above two tehsils will remain closed on April 17 and 18, Ashish Chauhan, DM Pauri said. The Pauri Garhwal district administration issued the prohibitory orders after two people were allegedly killed in a tiger attack in two separate incidents which took place on April 13 and April 15. Uttarakhand: Tigress Found Dead in Buffer Zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve Near Almora.

Tiger Terror in Uttarakhand

