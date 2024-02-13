A fierce clash between two tigers was witnessed by the tourists at the Tadoba-Andhari tiger project on Monday morning. The tigers - Veera and Bhela - attacked each other with loud roars and fought over the territory for a long time, creating a thrilling spectacle for the visitors. A video of the tigers' fight has surfaced on social media. The Tadoba-Andhari tiger project is home to a large number of tigers and is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Tiger Fight Caught on Camera in Maharashtra: Tadoba's Big Cat 'Bajrang' Dies In a Fierce Territorial Battle in Chandrapur, Video Goes Viral.

'Veera' and 'Bhela' Get Into Fierce Battle Over Territory

