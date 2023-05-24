Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Sydney Harbour and Opera House were light up in the colours of India's national. Pictures of the Sydney Harbour and Opera House being lit up in the colours of India's national have gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. The 1-minute 25-second video clip shows PM Narendra Modi accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney. Following this, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese had a free-wheeling interaction and a video of the same went viral on the internet. PM Modi in Australia: Indian Prime Minister Talks About India-Australia Relations, Says 'In Language of Cricket, Our Ties Have Entered T20 Mode (Watch Video).

Tiranga Colours Light Up Sydney Harbour

Australia | The Sydney Harbour and Opera House light up in the colours of India's national flag ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit there.#PMModiInAustralia pic.twitter.com/okv5QScGBy — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)