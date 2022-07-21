Trinamool Congress to abstain from Vice Presidential elections, said party leader Abhishek Banerjee. According to reports, 85 percent Trinamool MPs told West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the candidate was decided without discussion, so they will refrain from voting. Former Union minister and governor Margaret Alva is the opposition’s candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election, senior leaders announced on Sunday, July 17.

